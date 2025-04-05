Fans have shared their thoughts on the decision by Mumbai Indians to retire Tilak Varma during the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on April 5. The left-hander, who walked out to bat at number five as the Impact Player, could not get going at all and struggled to a score of 25 runs off 23 deliveries, with just two boundaries to his name. Tilak Varma left the field at a time when Mumbai Indians needed 24 runs off seven deliveries and he was replaced by Mitchell Santner at the crease. However, Mumbai Indians went on to lose the match by 12 runs. Take a look at some reactions by fans below. It was confirmed by MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene that it was his decision to recall Tilak Varma. "These things happen in cricket. Not nice to take him out but I had to do that, it was a tactical decision at that point," he said as quoted by ESPN. List of Batters To Be Retired Out in IPL: From Tilak Varma to Ravi Ashwin, Check List of Instances of Batters To Be Tactically Retired Out in Indian Premier League.

Tilak Varma Retired Out During LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Batting at 25 off 23 in the run chase, #TilakVarma retired himself out to make way for Mitchell Santner! 🤯 Only the 4th time a batter has retired out in the IPL! Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/nH2UGjQY0t #IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvMI, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1… pic.twitter.com/NJ0C0F8MvL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 4, 2025

'Feel Bad for Tilak'

I know cricket is a team game but let's be real, this 'retired out' move is gonna stay in Tilak Varma's head for a while. Forget the loss man, that moment hits harder. I feel bad for Tilak. — Vijay Anaparthi (@VijayCricketFan) April 4, 2025

Fan Hopes for Tilak Varma to Bounce Back

Very poor season for tilak Varma so far😐 hope he bounce back in the upcoming games. — kk (@GonnaRock5) April 4, 2025

'Blunder'

Hardik Pandya has gifted away this match to @LucknowIPL. What a blunder by retiring out Tilak Varma. — Neelesh Kumar Yadav (@ImNeeleshK) April 4, 2025

'Weird Decision'

Why does Tilak Varma get retired hurt? Such a weird decision ✌#MIvsLSG https://t.co/ChLkJx2rin — 🇪🇸நிvas🇪🇸 (@TweetNivas) April 4, 2025

'Unfair to Retire Him Out'

#Tilak_Varma unfair to retired him out. Such a match winner, having one bad day at field is understandable. Hope this doesn’t derail his confidence. Considering the longevity of the tournament, it is not wrong to back your match winner rather than replacing him with a bowler. — Elangsuriyan (@ElangSuriyan) April 4, 2025

'Hope You'll Come Back Stronger'

Dear Tilak Varma, Hope you will come back stronger 💪 Tilak Varma retired out for Santner just didn’t make sense. If you’re bringing in a big hitter like Russell, Maxwell, Stoinis then only it makes sense#LSGvsMI #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/3MJdeA36jx — Ash (@Ashsay_) April 4, 2025

'Wasn't His Day'

I felt for Tilak Varma — it just wasn't his day.But retiring him out in the 19th over wasn't just a horrible decision,it was more than an insult to him. pic.twitter.com/G4QAzWgMTA — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) April 4, 2025

