Fans turned up in big numbers to attend the first match of the Nepal Premier League 2024 in Kirtipur. Biratnagar Kings and Janakpur Bolts squared off in the first-ever match of the Nepal Premier League 2024 which got underway on Saturday, November 30. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the stands at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground were seen flocked by fans who rooted for their favourite teams. Janakpur Bolts came out on top in the Nepal Premier League 2024 opener, beating Biratnagar Kings by eight wickets. Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

Fans Turn up in Huge Numbers to Attend Nepal Premier League 2024 Opener

