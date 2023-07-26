The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 match between MI New York and Seattle Orcas saw Seattle Orcas wicketkeeper, Quinton De Kock, make quick glove work to dismiss MI New York batsman, Monank Patel. It was during the third over that the batsman tried to play an advanced shot, stepping a little bit outside the crease. Quinton De Kock, who was behind the stumps made quick glove work to stump and dismiss the MI New York batsman.

Quinton De Kock Makes Quick Glove Work

FAST HANDS👐! Quinton De Kock gets Monank Patel stumped in just the THIRD over! 1⃣5⃣/1⃣ (2.4) pic.twitter.com/bCgVNHihZW — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 25, 2023

