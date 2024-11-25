Social media was flooded with funny memes and jokes after Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday, November 24. The first day of the IPL 2025 mega auction saw Rishabh Pant become the most expensive player in IPL history when Lucknow Super Giants got him for Rs 27 crore. Shreyas Iyer also attracted a massive Rs 26.75 crore bid from Punjab Kings. Venkatesh Iyer became the most expensive all-rounder with Kolkata Knight Riders acquiring him for Rs 23.75 crore in what was an action-packed day. Take a look at some funny memes below. IPL 2025 Auction Day 1 Round-up and Highlights.

Hilarious!

'Most Repeated Words'

Rishabh Pant's Price Rise at IPL 2025 Auction

Cricket Fans After David Warner Went Unsold

'David Warner After Being Unsold'

David Warner coming for #INDvsAUS Day 4 Commentary knowing he went unsold in #IPLAuction2025 pic.twitter.com/yaUFjqudzB — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) November 24, 2024

'Ravi Ashwin Reuniting With CSK, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja'

Ravi Ashwin reuniting with Jadeja, Dhoni and CSK after 10 years#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/e7pVmagC0A — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 24, 2024

Haha

Mohammed Siraj After Dismissing Virat Kohli in IPL 2025

Siraj (GT) after taking Virat Kohli’s wicket in IPL 2025 pic.twitter.com/2L87N6tD1U — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 24, 2024

Funny

Rachin Ravindra in the CSK squad. pic.twitter.com/CBY0h83arr — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 24, 2024

Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh Today

Shreyas with 26.75 Cr and Arshdeep with 18 Cr in PBKS pic.twitter.com/So6JNXH5pM — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 24, 2024

'Shreyas Iyer Watching KKR Break the Bank for Venkatesh Iyer'

Shreyas Iyer watching KKR bidding for Venkatesh Iyer pic.twitter.com/pRlCWXyHKS — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 24, 2024

