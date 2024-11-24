Funny memes on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant went viral on social media after the Indian wicketkeeper-batters switched franchises at the IPL 2025 mega auction on November 24. Rishabh Pant, who was Delhi Capitals captain at IPL 2024, was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping sum of Rs 27 crore. He also became the most expensive player in IPL history, breaking Shreyas Iyer's record of Rs 26.75 crore when Punjab Kings signed him. KL Rahul, who has been captain of the Lucknow Super Giants since the franchise's inception in 2022, was signed by Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rs 14 crore. Take a look at some of the funny memes shared by the fans, below. Most Expensive Players in Indian Premier League Auction History: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer And Other Cricketers For Whom IPL Franchises Broke The Bank, Check Full List.

Delhi and Lucknow exchanging Kl Rahul and Rishabh Pant #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/sGiUWXwBnl — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) November 24, 2024

Dekh Bhai, company achi hai, pay acha hai, par boss bohot toxic hai pic.twitter.com/qgVvoi71Fm — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 24, 2024

KL Rahul in DC and Rishabh Pant in LSG. pic.twitter.com/zDvb5lsGf7 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 24, 2024

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant sharing their toxic work culture to each other- pic.twitter.com/oBs5z8A8uI — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 24, 2024

KL Rahul to DC and Rishabh Pant to LSG passing tips with each other to survive. pic.twitter.com/abwmOcxT3U — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 24, 2024

