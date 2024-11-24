The IPL 2025 mega auction has commenced at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and is set to be hosted across two days, November 24 and 25, 2024. The three-year cycle of IPL came to an end in 2024 and a new one will commence starting from 2025. Ahead of that, teams look to get their best resources who will help their team to victory in the IPL 2025 mega auction. With some of the biggest stars of Indian cricketers being released into the auction pool, the auction has already attracted some big price from the bidders. Rishabh Pant ended up being the most expensive player of the IPL 2025 auction as he went to Lucknow Super Giants for a whooping 27 Crore INR and was the most expensive player of the auction. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

Shreyas Iyer, former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer and IPL winner, got sold for a whooping 26.75 crore INR to the Punjab Kings and was the second most expensive player of the auction. He was not the first one to get a high bid. Arshdeep Singh got sold for a record 18 crore INR as he was RTMed by Punjab Kings and was the first pick of the mega auction. With the purse of the teams rising to 120 Crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, there was a possibility for the prices to get inflated and it went on the expected lines for the marquee players in the auction.

Most Expensive Players in Indian Premier League Auction History

Year Player Team Price 2025 Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants 27 Cr INR 2025 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 26. 75 Crore INR 2024 Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 24.75 Crore INR 2024 Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.50 Crore INR 2025 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 18 Crore INR 2023 Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.50 Crore INR 2023 Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.50 Crore INR 2023 Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 Crore INR 2021 Chris Morris Royal Challengers Bengaluru 16.25 Crore INR 2023 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16 Crore INR 2015 Yuvraj Singh Royal Challengers Bengaluru 16 Crore INR 2020 Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 15.50 Crore INR 2022 Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 15.25 Crore INR

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, the 10 cricket teams will look to fill a total of 204 slots, including 70 for foreign players, at the IPL 2025 auction and will have a choice of 577 cricketers, 367 Indians and 210 overseas players, to pick from.

