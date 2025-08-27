Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is currently playing in the Buchi Babu Invitational Cricket tournament for Maharashtra. He has newly shifted base from Mumbai to Maharashtra and eyeing a new start of his career. Amid this, as India celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, he wished fans on the auspicious and holy occasion. Prithvi shared pictures with his rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal and the Ganesha idol in a social media post. Fans loved seeing him celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi and made the post viral on social media. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Rohit Sharma Wishes Fans As Devotees Celebrate Ganeshotsav in India (See Post).

Prithvi Shaw Celebrates Ganeshotsav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKRITI AGARWAL (@akritiagarwal7)

