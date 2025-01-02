On the eve of the Pink Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Sydney, head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed his confidence in his players, and Team India to win the contest, and draw the series level. Gambhir stated he is extremely confident about the dressing room winning the Test in Sydney, and also across any conditions in future tours. Rohit Sharma Set To Be Dropped for IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25, Jasprit Bumrah To Captain India in Sydney: Report.

Gautam Gambhir Backs India To Win SCG Test

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)