In what could be the final nail in the coffin for Rohit Sharma's Test career, the Indian captain is in line to be dropped for the fifth and final Border-Gavaster Trophy 2024-25, which starts on January 3, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the India national cricket team against Australia in Sydney. BGT 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir Asserts Dressing Room Debates Should Stay Private, Holds Honest Conversations With Indian Cricketers.

As per a report in the Indian Express, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have been informed by Rohit of his decision to drop himself from the Pink Test for which the duo have agreed. This could mean that Rohit's last Test for India was the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and in case India qualifies for the WTC 2023-25 Final, which is looking bleak, the current captain might not even play. Rohit Sharma Retirement: Will IND vs AUS Sydney Test Be India Captain's Last Match in Long-Format?.

Rohit's place is likely to be taken by opener Shubman Gill, who was dropped from the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and might open the batting with Yashavi Jaiswal come January 3. Another change that could happen is Prasidh Krishna replacing pacer Akash Deep, who is out due to an injury.

On the eve of the fifth Test, Gambhir refused to answer about Sharma's place in the XI, stating that India will ponder on the starting eleven after taking a look at the Sydney Cricket Ground conditions on Friday morning.

