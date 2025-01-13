After a long time, Pakistan won a big Test series at home when they defeated England at home coming from behind after going down 1-0 in the first Test match. The main role in it was played by Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan, who used the spin-friendly conditions to their advantage in the second and third Test. Identifying their strength, PCB has started preparation to dry the pitches at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan by using greenhouse covering and deploying heater within it. The pictures of their effort went viral on social media. Babar Azam Receives Fan's Choice Award For the Best PSL Batter, Star Cricketer Honoured During Pakistan Super League Season 10 Draft.

Greenhouse Covering, Heaters Deployed As PCB Attempts to Dry Pitches For Spinners

The groundstaff in Multan are preparing rank turners for the West Indies Tests by covering the surfaces with a greenhouse and deploying heaters inside it. This measure will help in keeping the pitches dry and rough in this cold and moist weather#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/M9m5JoEmMy — Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (@ahsannagi) January 13, 2025

