Jasprit Bumrah was born on December 6, 1993. From being just another young cricketer under Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah became one of the most lethal bowlers of all time. 2024 has been a rather special year for Bumrah as he played a key role in helping India win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and also moved to the top of the Test bowler's rankings. As he keeps threatening the Australian batters in the India vs Australia Test series, he also celebrated his birthday on December 6, 2024. Fans took to social media to shower wishes on him. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: India Stalwarts Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli Engage in Fierce Training Session Ahead of Adelaide Test.

Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah

Another Fan Wish Jasprit Bumrah

The Most Valuable Player On the Earth

The most valuable player on the earth 🌍 right now !! Happy Birthday Boom Boom Bumrah !! 🐐#JaspritBumrah #INDvsAUS #BGT2024 pic.twitter.com/1Ac0HC6dpK — Santosh vk 18 (@VK18foreverrr) December 5, 2024

Always There to Save Indian Team

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JASPRIT BUMRAH 🙇‍♂️🇮🇳@Jaspritbumrah93 - T20 World Cup Winner - 2nd Highest Wicket Taker for India in ODIs World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024 - No.1 Rank in Test Cricket - Always There to Save the Indian Team 🇮🇳 #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #Jaspritbumrah𓃵 pic.twitter.com/U2dmbNllkR — Crictale_16 🇮🇳 (@crictale_16) December 5, 2024

Advance Happy Birthday

Another Wish For Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah Gets Wishes From Fan

Love and Respect

Happy Birthday to the greatest bowler of our generation, Jasprit Bumrah 🐐 Only love and respect for you 💛💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/JY9a26kuEQ — Maha (@cskfangirl7) December 5, 2024

