Former India national cricket team legend Ravichandran Ashwin will be celebrating his 39th birthday today in 2025, being born on September 17, 1986. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has wished R Ashwin a happy birthday. Ravichandran Ashwin is undoubtedly one of the most decorated bowlers in the history of Indian cricket, having 765 wickets in 287 international matches, while also scoring 4394 runs. Ravi Ashwin was also a part of the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winning side. Before retirement, Ashwin has been one of the strongest pillars of the ICT in Tests, having played 106 matches, scalping 537 wickets. The legendary off-spinner also has 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is. The player also has six hundred and 14 fifties in Tests, one half-century in ODIs. Happy Birthday Ravi Ashwin! Fans Wish Ex-Indian Cricketer As ICC World Cup and Champions Trophy Winner Turns 39.

BCCI Wishes Ravichandran Ashwin

2⃣8⃣7⃣ International Matches 👍 7⃣6⃣5⃣ International Wickets 👌 4⃣3⃣9⃣4⃣ International Runs 🙌 Winner of 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup & 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy 🏆 Here's wishing R Ashwin - one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏#TeamIndia… pic.twitter.com/NFQDCZYMks — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2025

