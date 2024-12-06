Ravindra Jadeja was born on December 6, 1988. From being a talented youngster in the India U-19, Jadeja went on to become one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game. Starting under Shane Warne with Rajasthan Royals, Jadeja got the nickname of 'Rockstar'. After that he came under the supervision of MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings and he never looked back. As he celebrated his 36th birthday on December 6, 2024, fans showered wishes on one of the best fielders among active cricketers. Most Wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nathan Lyon to Ravindra Jadeja, Take a Look at Highest Wicket-Takers in India vs Australia Test Series.

Happy Birthday Sir Jadeja

Happy Birthday Sir Jadeja 🫡 https://t.co/h29feCVCDX — Jaddustan (@14point5_) December 5, 2024

The Bestest All-Rounder for India

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO RAVINDRA JADEJA ⚔️ THE BESTEST ALL ROUNDER FOR INDIA 🙇‍♂️ - T20 World Cup Winner - No.1 Rank In All Rounder Category in Test. - Greatest All Rounder of This Generation 😎 @imjadeja #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #AUSvIND #RavindraJadeja #jadeja pic.twitter.com/ItSTZ7mHAF — Crictale_16 🇮🇳 (@crictale_16) December 5, 2024

Happy Birthday Sir Ravindra Jadeja

Happy birthday Sir Ravindra Jadeja 💛💫 ~One of the greatest all-rounder 🐐💥@imjadeja pic.twitter.com/eAhCuGLXKp — 𝙏𝙖𝙣𝙢𝙤𝙮𝙈𝙨𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣⁷ (@TanmoyMsdian_7) December 5, 2024

Another Fan Wishes Ravindra Jadeja

Important - It’s our Jadeja’s birthday tomorrow and he is not going through a great year. It would mean a lot if all of you reading this tweet could post, “6-12 HAPPY BIRTHDAY @imjadeja” AT EXACTLY 12 AM and use this video🫶🫶pic.twitter.com/90h5lTgVTs — Titu (@TituTweets_) December 5, 2024

Always Grateful

Happy Birthday Sir

Happy birthday Sir Ravindra Jadeja 🐎 pic.twitter.com/mmj1fF85ml — Sumanth7 (@wankhede__91_) December 5, 2024

Happy Birthday to the Greatest All-Rounder

"Happy Birthday to the greatest all-rounder India has ever produced in Test cricket, Ravindra Jadeja! 🏏🔥 Your match-winning performances with bat, ball, and in the field. Wishing you an incredible year ahead, Sir Jadeja! 🥳🎉 #HappyBirthdayJadeja pic.twitter.com/ilkvg1M18z — Harsh 17 (@harsh03443) December 5, 2024

