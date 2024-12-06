Ravindra Jadeja was born on December 6, 1988. From being a talented youngster in the India U-19, Jadeja went on to become one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game. Starting under Shane Warne with Rajasthan Royals, Jadeja got the nickname of 'Rockstar'. After that he came under the supervision of MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings and he never looked back. As he celebrated his 36th birthday on December 6, 2024, fans showered wishes on one of the best fielders among active cricketers. Most Wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nathan Lyon to Ravindra Jadeja, Take a Look at Highest Wicket-Takers in India vs Australia Test Series.

Happy Birthday Sir Jadeja

The Bestest All-Rounder for India

Happy Birthday Sir Ravindra Jadeja

Another Fan Wishes Ravindra Jadeja

Always Grateful

Happy Birthday Sir

Happy Birthday to the Greatest All-Rounder

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)