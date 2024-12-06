Shreyas Iyer was born on December 6, 1994. Rising through the ranks of domestic cricket, Shreyas Iyer is now a celebrated cricketer across the nations with achievements in all formats of the game as well as in International arena. Shreyas recently was picked by Punjab Kings in the IPL for a huge amount and has fans all over the country too. A group of fans celebrated his 30th birthday on December 6, 2024 by offering free food and cake to needy children. It was a heartwarming gesture and the video went viral on social media. Shreyas Iyer Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About 'India Star' As He Turns 30.

Fans Offer Free Food To Needy Children to Celebrate Shreyas Iyer's Birthday

On the occasion of Shreyas Iyer’s b'day, we successfully conducted a Food Distribution Drive, spreading joy and nourishment to those in need. 🙏 A heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed and supported this initiative. Once again, Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer💜@ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/AXfOjSiu8L — Yash. (@105of70Mumbai) December 6, 2024

