Punjab Kings secured a stunning victory in the IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders despite scoring only 111 runs in the first innings batting first. They produced a sensational bowling performance bowling out KKR for only 95 runs and secured a 16-run victory, Ajinkya Rahane scored 17 runs and till he was on the crease, KKR looked well in control. A video went viral on social media where the user showed that after the match, when Rahane led the KKR side on field for post-match greetings, he hugged Shreyas Iyer and said in marathi 'Kai Faltu Batting Keli Na Amhi' (We batted terribly, didn't we). PBKS vs KKR Video Highlights: Watch Thrilling End Moments from Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer Interaction

Was watching the #PBKSvKKR game and caught this funny bit as Shreyas and Rahane shook hands at the end. In a self-deprecating way Rahane appears to be saying to Shreyas in Marathi : काय फालतू बॅटिंग केली ना आम्ही (We played terrible, didn't we) 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bNkC7TXGbU — निखिल घाणेकर (Nikhil Ghanekar) (@NGhanekar) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)