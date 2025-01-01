The year 2024 passed and the world is welcoming the new year 2025. With a lot happenings in the 2024 sports season, athletes shared their views and accolades on social media wishing fans Happy New Year 2025. Pakistan national cricket team player Babar Azam also wished fans a Happy New Year and wrote, “Welcoming 2025 with Open Arms and a Grateful Heart - Happy New Year Everyone". Azam had a mixed 2024 cricket season. Check out his post below. Babar Azam Becomes Third Player After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma To Score 4,000 Plus Runs In Each Format, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

Babar Azam Post on New Year 2025

Welcoming 2025 with Open Arms and a Grateful Heart - Happy New Year Everyone 🎇 pic.twitter.com/ChptFcYr4t — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 1, 2025

