Virat Kohli had a plan in mind for Mohammed Siraj to dismiss Steve Smith and it worked out successfully as well on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on December 29. The stump microphone caught Virat Kohli saying, "Kone se, kone se, har ball kone se. Usko pasand hai kone se," (Bowl wide, he likes it that way). Mohammed Siraj executed the plan as he bowled a delivery wide outside the off-stump and Steve Smith attempted a drive but only ended up edging the ball to Rishabh Pant. Steve Smith was Mohammed Siraj's second wicket of the day. Virat Kohli Captaining India? Fans Think So After Spotting Ex-Skipper Setting Fields and Giving Inputs to Bowlers on Day 4 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Videos).

Virat Kohli's Plan for Mohammed Siraj to Dismiss Steve Smith Turns Out to Be Successful

Virat 🤝 Siraj Kohli's "𝙆𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙨𝙚" plan worked like magic as Siraj sent Smith back to the dugout! 🤩#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 4 | LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/xNP2jCXMrM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 29, 2024

