Has Virat Kohli been captaining India on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29? Fans on social media certainly felt so after they spotted Virat Kohli setting the field and sharing inputs with the bowlers. In videos which have gone viral on social media, the ex-captain was seen placing the fielders while also motivating the players and sharing his thoughts with the bowlers. The India national cricket team put up a solid performance with the ball in hand on Day 4, picking up Australian wickets at regular intervals with Jasprit Bumrah being the wrecker-in-chief. Virat Kohli Called 'W***er' By Fans at MCG Again in Repeat of 2018 Incident, Videos Go Viral After His On-Field Altercation With Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

'Virat Kohli Captaining India'

VIRAT KOHLI IS CAPTAINING INDIA IN TEST CRICKET. LET'S GO. https://t.co/1yXh3RYeBZ — MrRehan (@ImRehan1402) December 29, 2024

'Virat Kohli the Captain'

'Kohli Setting the Field'

#IndvAus Virat Kohli setting the field every ball.. Almost captaining the team right now.. Great to watch... pic.twitter.com/e0hO50UBqb — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) December 29, 2024

'Kohli Involved in Captaincy Tactics'

Kohli is actively involved in captaincy tactics from the morning, from setting up the field to giving inputs to the bowlers to pumping the crowd and the results are sooooooo visible! THIS looks like the team we saw in perth around a month back 🙇🏻‍♀️ Leader Virat Kohli is back… — oxygen (@PBora146B) December 29, 2024

'Taking Charge Like a True Leader'

Is Virat Kohli taking on the captaincy role? He's actively setting the field and taking charge like a true leader! 🏏🔥#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli — Arsam Sajid (@Arsam_18) December 29, 2024

