Has Virat Kohli been captaining India on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29? Fans on social media certainly felt so after they spotted Virat Kohli setting the field and sharing inputs with the bowlers. In videos which have gone viral on social media, the ex-captain was seen placing the fielders while also motivating the players and sharing his thoughts with the bowlers. The India national cricket team put up a solid performance with the ball in hand on Day 4, picking up Australian wickets at regular intervals with Jasprit Bumrah being the wrecker-in-chief. Virat Kohli Called 'W***er' By Fans at MCG Again in Repeat of 2018 Incident, Videos Go Viral After His On-Field Altercation With Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

'Virat Kohli Captaining India'

'Virat Kohli the Captain'

'Kohli Setting the Field'

'Kohli Involved in Captaincy Tactics'

'Taking Charge Like a True Leader'

