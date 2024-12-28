Star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a post on social media wishing Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored his maiden Test century during India vs Australia 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was a remarkable achievement for Nitish and being a senior cricketer of Team India, Pandya shared some words of encouragement acknowledging his 'heart' and 'courage' to do it in front of his family. Pandya and Nitish has been part of Team India together in limited overs cricket before and definitely it will boost Nitish's confidence further. Andhra Cricket Association Announces INR 25 Lakh Cash Award for Nitish Kumar Reddy After All-Rounder Hits Maiden Test Hundred During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Hardik Pandya Acknowledges 'Heart' and 'Courage' of Nitish Kumar Reddy

Heart, courage and to do it in front of your family is special. Remarkable talent, with a bright future ahead of him 👏👏👏 my best wishes always. pic.twitter.com/zZRAzE3aEL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 28, 2024

