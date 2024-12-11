Veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya displayed a stunning effort with the ball, which helped his side Baroda to secure a comprehensive 41-run victory over Bengal to enter the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. The star all-rounder registered 3/27 in his four-over spell, which helped Baroda to bundle out Bengal for 131 runs while defending 172 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Hardik Pandya took the wickets of Ritwik Chowdhury (29), Sakshaim Chaudhary (7), and Mohammed Shami (0). Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni Involved in Heated Altercation During Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Quarterfinal Match in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 (Watch Video).

