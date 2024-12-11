Nitish Rana and Ayush Badoni got into a heated exchange during the Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 on Wednesday, December 11 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This happened in the first innings of the match when Delhi, captained by Ayush Badoni, were batting. The right-hander was seen taking a quick run off Nitish Rana's bowling and sprinted at the non-striker's end when he exchanged a few words with him. The umpire then had to intervene and separate the two players. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hat-Trick Video Highlights: Watch Indian Pacer Dismiss Robin Minz, Bal Krishna and Vivekanand Tiwari in Successive Deliveries in JHA vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Match.

Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni Involved in Heated Altercation

