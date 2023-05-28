Just as the excitement and buzz levels around the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final was hitting the roofs, rain has played spoilsport. Heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms has lashed the city ahead of the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans would not be too happy about this and would want the sky to become clearer. The toss has already been delayed for this match. Pictures and videos of the rain striking Ahmedabad have gone viral on social media. Ahmedabad Weather Updates Live, CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023.

Rainfall in Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Toss delayed in Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match due to rain in Ahmedabad; outside visuals from Narendra Modi stadium#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/iy3s9Uvkil — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Unseasonal Rain

Unseasonal Rain disrupts final #IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad stadium. #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/w6GqV4ne2v — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 28, 2023

Heavy Rain in Ahmedabad

Puddles on the Field

RIGHT NOW: puddles on the field as it continues to pour quite heavily at Ahmedabad.. It will be one hell of a job for groundsmen to dry up the field once the rain stops.#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/beXaByYE6u — Syed Ali Imran (@syedaliimran) May 28, 2023

Heavy Rainfall in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain, wind & thunderstorms in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/pKgXOAYLVQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 28, 2023

