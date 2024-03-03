Searching for their first win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 season, Gujarat Giants will face a tough challenge from Delhi Capitals. After three rounds, Delhi Capitals have won two games and could jump to the top spot if they win today’s match against struggling Gujarat Giants. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 3rd, 2024. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League Match is also available on the Jio Cinema App. Jess Jonassen Admits Not Taking Gujarat Giants 'Lightly' Despite Beth Mooney-Led Side Being at the Bottom of WPL 2024 Points Table.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match Live

WPL 2024 Live on Sports 18 Network

