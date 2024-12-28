Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 will either see Australia take control of the contest or India a strong comeback after a poor Day 2. The IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 is being played at The Melbourne Cricket Ground and starts at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test 2024 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar for the live streaming viewing option of IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 of the BGT 2024 series on their app and website, which will require a subscription. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Virat Kohli Jeered at MCG After Dismissal; Turns Around for Short Standoff With Fans (Watch Video).

India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 3 Live

A day full of resilience & counter punches as #TeamIndia would look to come back strong in this #BoxingDayTest!#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 3, SAT, 28th DEC, 5 AM | #BorderGavaskarTrophy #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/F1RBNf3ETj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 27, 2024

