The India women's national cricket team is set to face the England women's national cricket team in the opening T20I of the five-match series. The IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 is set to be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on June 28. The opening T20I between both countries will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the India Women vs England Women T20I series 2025. Fans can watch the IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 live telecast viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels. Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of IND-W vs ENG-W 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of India Women vs England Women 2025 matches in India. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025: Smriti Mandhana Expresses Happiness Over Shafali Verma’s Comeback in Team India Squad Ahead of Series Against England.

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 Match Details

All in readiness for the T20I series opener in Trent Bridge ⏳ 📍 Nottingham ⏰ 7 PM IST 💻 https://t.co/oYTlePud07 📱 Official BCCI App#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vaS6wrc9xi — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 28, 2025

