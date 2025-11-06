The India A cricket team are hosting the South Africa A cricket team in a two-match unofficial Test series. The India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test of 2025 will be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on November 6 and will commence at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Several Indian marquee players will be in action for IND-A, with Rishabh Pant leading the side. Unfortunately, there will be no India A vs South Africa A live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans might have an online viewing option to watch the India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test 2025 match. JioHotstar is the live streaming partner, and hence, the Indian audience could watch the IND-A vs SA-A cricket match on their app and website. India Squad for South Africa Test Series 2025 Announced: Rishabh Pant Returns in Shubman Gill-Led Side, Tilak Varma to Captain India A in One-Day Matches vs SA A.

IND-A vs SA-A Live Streaming

🚨 Toss 🚨 India A have been asked to bat first by South Africa A in the 2⃣nd multi-day match. Updates ▶️ https://t.co/MSXeocFc29#TeamIndia | #INDAvSAA pic.twitter.com/a6XCRG32eW — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 6, 2025

