After the first two matches got washed out by rain, Ireland will look for some action against West Indies in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series, on Sunday, June 15. The IRE vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 match is set to be played at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the IRE vs WI 2025 T20I series in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Ireland vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025. FanCode has the live streaming rights of the IRE vs WI 2025 T20I series in India. Hence, fans can find online viewing options of IRE vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 being streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, will need to buy a pass to watch the Ireland vs West Indies T20 match. Gary Kirsten Reveals Lack of Influence Led to His Decision To Step Down As Pakistan White-Ball Coach.

Ireland vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

👋 WELCOME We’re getting ready in Bready for the final T20I of the three-match series between Ireland Men and West Indies Men! First ball set for 3PM, but we’ll update where we can. #BackingGreen #TokenFi @solar_failte ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/Q37r7HTOJT — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 15, 2025

