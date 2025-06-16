The Nepal national cricket team are locking horns with the Netherlands national cricket team in the second match of the Scotland Tri-nation T20I series 2025. The Nepal vs Netherlands T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Titwood Cricket Ground in Glasgow, Scotland. The Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025 match is organized to be played on Monday, June 16 from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025 match will have no live telecast viewing options due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans can however have live streaming viewing options for the T20I Tri-Series 2025 match on the FanCode app and website, after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. Mohammad Azharuddin Best Wishes for Son Mohammad Asaduddin on Appointment As Congress’ Telangana General Secretary.

Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match Details

𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲 🔥 After yesterday’s tough result, we’re fired up and ready to fight for the win today against Nepal. ⏰ 16:00 CET 📍 Hamilton Crescent, Glasgow 🇳🇱 vs 🇳🇵 📺 Watch it live viahttps://live.cricketscotland.com/#kncbcricket #kncbmen #T20I #TriSeries pic.twitter.com/qd9mCcpuCG — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) June 16, 2025

