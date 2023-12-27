New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the 1st T20I of the three-match series, on December 27. The NZ vs BAN 1st T20I will be played at McClean Park in Napier and it started at 11:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The series will be crucial for both sides in their preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Sadly the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will not be telecasted live in India. But fans can watch NZ vs BAN 1st T20I live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app and website at the cost of a subscription. David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja After ICC Rejected His Application to Display Image of Dove and Olive Plant On His Bat and Shoes.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Streaming

beginning a new series with a 💥 Watch NZ v BAN 1st T20I LIVE and Exclusive only on Prime Video! pic.twitter.com/vKcQFBIJSM — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)