Pakistan and South Africa would resume proceedings on Day 3 of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 on Tuesday, October 14. Pakistan were bowled out for 378 on Day 2 and had South Africa 216/6 in their first innings. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will continue to host the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, with Day 3 getting underway at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, viewers in India would not be able to watch PAK vs SA live telecast due to there being no official broadcast option. Fans in India also do not have an online viewing option but they can follow PAK vs SA live score updates on South Africa cricket's social media handles. Fans can also access the SportsTV YouTube channel for PAK vs SA live streaming, although it isn't listed as an official platform for the PAK vs SA series by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board). PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps: Tony de Zorzi Leads Proteas Fightback, South Africa Trail By 162 Runs.

PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps

Stumps Day 2! #TheProteas men finish the day on 216/6, trailing by 162 runs. 👏 All to play for as the contest resumes tomorrow on Day 3. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/HgiR91JGy2 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 13, 2025

