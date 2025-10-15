The ongoing PAK vs SA 1st Test is well poised, with Pakistan needing eight wickets, while South Africa requires 226 runs in the remaining two days of the contest, to claim a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will continue to host the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, with Day 4 getting underway at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, viewers in India would not be able to watch PAK vs SA live telecast due to there being no official broadcast option. Fans in India also do not have an online viewing option but they can follow PAK vs SA live score updates on South Africa cricket's social media handles. Fans can also access the SportsTV YouTube channel for PAK vs SA live streaming, although it isn't listed as an official platform for the PAK vs SA series by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Senuran Muthusamy Bags Back-to-Back Five-Wicket Hauls, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025

PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Live Streaming

Stumps, Day 3! 🏏 An enthralling day of Test cricket comes to a close. 💥#TheProteas Men finish on 51/2 after 22 overs, needing a further 226 runs for victory. 👏🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/SgIWJO2n2A — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 14, 2025

