ICC (International Cricket Council) chairman Jay Shah presented the Men's and Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024 Awards to Gerhard Erasmus and Esha Oza in Dubai. Erasmus, the Namibia captain was one of the best performers for his side in 2024, scoring 727 runs and taking 36 wickets in 25 matches across formats. UAE captain Esha Oza too proved herself to be a force to be reckoned with in 2024, scoring 711 runs and taking 16 wickets in a total of 20 T20Is. Jay Shah shared the video of him presenting the awards and congratulating the two stars. "It was a privilege to present UAE superstar Esha Oza and Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus with their ICC Women's and Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year Awards in Dubai," he wrote. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Elected As New Member of Marylebone Cricket Club.

Jay Shah Presents Gerhard Erasmus, Esha Oza With ICC Awards

It was a privilege to present UAE superstar Esha Oza and Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus with their ICC Women's and Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year Awards in Dubai. Congratulations to both players on their terrific 2024 seasons. #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/VXEqwuqCC3 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)