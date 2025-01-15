Veteran leg-spinner Imran Thair did legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' celebration after he castled Brandon King's stumps with a sharp googly during the Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) vs Joburg Super Kings (JSG) South Africa T20 (SA20) 2025 League match at the Kingsmead, Durban. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the fourth over of DSG's innings while chasing. JSG spinner Imran Thair bowled a delivery on the middle stump, and Durban's Brandon King missed it completely. The sharp googly by Thair uprooted Brandon's stumps. After the dismissal, Thair almost ran towards the boundary ropes and brought out Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUUU' celebration. SA20 2025: Kagiso Rabada Shines As MI Cape Town Defeats Paarl Royals To Win Cape Derby.

Imran Tahir Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIUUU’ Celebration

What's better Imran Tahir's 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐲 or 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧? 👀 Keep watching #SA20 LIVE on Disney + Hotstar, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-2 | #DSGvJSK pic.twitter.com/phxYVqETn3 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 14, 2025

