West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 1st T20I against India. The hosts welcome Shimron Hetmyer back to the national team set-up. Meanwhile, India name Ravichandran Ashwin in their playing XI.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies (Playing XI): Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 West Indies have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the first #WIvIND T20I. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/qWZ7LSCVXA pic.twitter.com/84WEfJtkeA — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)