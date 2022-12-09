Australia Women have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 1st of the five match T20I series at Mumbai. Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani come in for India Women while Alyssa Healy is set to lead Australia in Meg Lanning's absence. How to Watch IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I 2022, Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India Women vs Australia Women Cricket Match With Time in IST

Australia Opts to Bowl First

Australia have opted to bowl in the first women’s T20I against India in Mumbai 🏏#INDvAUS | https://t.co/03vPFwrX5J pic.twitter.com/77lLVTwvnt — ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)