Veteran cricketer Virat Kohli revealed his Test favourite knock on Australian soil ahead of the India vs Australia opening Test in Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video where several Indian cricketers answered questions from their fellow teammates during their photoshoots. In that video, speedster Mohammed Siraj asked Virat Kohli about his favourite knock in Australia. Answering Siraj's question, Kohli said that his 123-run knock during the Perth Test in the BGT 2018-19 was his favourite knock on Australian soil. India vs India A Warm-Up Match: Mohammed Siraj Gets Kiss and Praise From India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel After Conclusion of Practice Game Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 in Perth (Watch Video).

Watch the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)