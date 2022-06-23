The Indian, as well as Leicestershire players, were given a traditional Indian welcome as they entered the field to compete in the warm-up game, starting today, June 23. Dancers shook a leg to traditional Indian-style drum beats in the background as the umpires and players made their way to the field. BCCI shared the video on Twitter, captioning, "That is some welcome for a practice game. Leicester is buzzing."

Watch Video:

That is some welcome for a practice game. Leicester is buzzing. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uI5R6mafFV — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2022

