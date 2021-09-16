English spinner Adil Rashid and Australian pace bowler Nathan Ellis join the training session with Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The duo is out of quarantine and the franchise is elated to have them in the net practice ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. Both Rashid and Ellis are new recruits of PBKS and the franchise can't wait to see them on the field as they posted their happy picture from their first training session. Punjab Kings will have their first match of the UAE leg against Rajasthan Royals that is scheduled on September 21.

Check Out Punjab Kings' Post About Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis:

Two news faces, Rashid and Ellis 🤩 Out of quarantine and straight into the nets 🔥#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/QmNKCCNHtn — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 15, 2021

