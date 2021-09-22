Rajasthan Royals showcased some very electrifying form against Punjab Kings on Tuesday as its youngsters exhibited their strong spell and led the side register a shocking yet deserving win at Dubai International Stadium. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi were lauded by RR for their match-winning performances against PBKS. The franchise shared their picture and remarked how the duo displayed pure class in their first match of the second leg of IPL 2021. While Jaiswal gave a much-needed kick start to RR by securing 49 runs off 36 balls, Tyagi defended four runs in the last over by taking two crucial wickets.

Check Out RR's Post for Karthik Tyagi and Yashasvi Jaiswal:

Class of 2020 to Class in T20. 💗 pic.twitter.com/4jTUkIgLEU — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 21, 2021

