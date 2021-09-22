"It truly isn't over till it's over, " is something that we hear always in the game of cricket. But today in the 32nd match of the IPL 2021 we saw this adage coming true as Rajasthan Riyals registered a narrow win by 2 runs. This was the first time that KL Rahul's PBKS and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals were playing in the second leg of the IPL. The two locked horns at the Dubai International Stadium where RR has the last laugh. Now before we bring the stat highlights, let's have a look at how the game turned out to be for both teams. So PBKS won the toss and chose to bowl first. Chris Gayle was not a part of the playing XI. As RR walked in to bat, Evin Lewis and Yasashvi Jaiswal were in no mood to give their team a slow start. PBKS vs RR Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021.

While Lewis got out on 36, Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on his half-century by a whisker as he got dismissed on 49 runs. The PBKS bowlers were unable to take early wickets but after Jaiswal's dismissal, wickets kept falling but fortunately one batsman from the two would show nerves of steel. Liam Livingstone and Mahipal Lomror were the ones who also score good runs from fewer deliveries. No other batsmen could stay on the pitch for a long time and they got bundled out on 185 runs.

Now, it's the dropped catches that proved dear to RR. The fielder dropped five catches when Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul batted. KL Rahul scored 49 runs and Agarwal made 67 runs. Quite an assault to the injury. However, it would be wrong to say that RR bowlers failed in the first few overs as they did bowl tighter spells which gave PBKS a slow start but KL Rahul and Agarwal looked determined. PBKS made sure to not lose further wickets as the match went down the live wire. But it was Tyagi who kept calm and led the team to a stunning win. Now, check out the stat highlights of the match.

#Arshdeep Singh becomes the third-youngest player to scalp five-wicket hauls in IPL. The PBKS bowler is 22y 228 days old. Jaydev Unadkat leads the list scalped a five-wicket haul in 2013 against DC when he was 21 years 204 days old.

#Arshdeep Singh also registered his name in the list of best figures by uncapped Indian Players. He is the fourth-best player to have the best figures as with the stats reading 5/32. Former Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) Player Ankit Rajpoot leads the list with 5/14.

#KL Rahul played his 50th match for PBKS.

#PBKS captain KL Rahul surpassed the 3,000 run mark in IPL.

#Mayank Agarwal completes 2,000 runs in the IPL

#KL became the second-fastest batsman to surpass the milestone as Chris Gayle leads the list.

#Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed his personal best as he scored 49 runs.

#This was the third time that RR won a game in IPL by two runs.

#This was the third time that PBKS lost by such a low margin.

With this Rajasthan Royals now stands on number 5 of the IPL 2021 points table with eight points in their kitty. They have won four and lost an equal number of games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 12:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).