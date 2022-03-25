Rohit Sharma has had a history of coming up with witty answers during press conferences and the story is the same in IPL too. Mumbai Indians shared a video compiling all of Rohit Sharma's funny reactions during a press conference ahead of IPL 2022.

Watch Video Here:

‘What kind of a question is that bro?’ 🤷🏻‍♂️ Rohit Sharma ➕ Press conferences = Too much fun 🤣#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 MI TV pic.twitter.com/SlH39riJ1C — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)