MS Dhoni has won the toss and Chennai Super Kings have opted to bowl first in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans. Dhoni clarified his decision stating the rain forecast. Both teams have remained unchanged from their last matches. CSK had beaten Gujarat Titans earlier in Qualifier 1. MS Dhoni Thread Art! Fans Come Up With Unique Artwork for CSK Captain, Video Goes Viral.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Chennai Super Kings win the toss and elect to field first against Gujarat Titans. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/WsYLvLrRhp#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/HYMcLKhfKy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

