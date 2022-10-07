Lucknow Super Giants have appointed Gautam Gambhir as the local mentor of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2023. The Indian world cup winner was also the mentor of the team last season, where they made it all the way to the playoffs.

🚨 Announcement Alert 🚨 We are 𝕤𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣 𝕕𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕖𝕕 to announce Mr. Gautam Gambhir as the Global Mentor of our Super Giant family 🤩#LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #DurbansSuperGiants | #DSG pic.twitter.com/dvVnohLVA2 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 7, 2022

