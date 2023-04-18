No surprises in the team selection of SRH and MI as the former goes into the game unchanged with the winning combination. Washington Sundar comes in as they are bowling first. For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma is fit and comes in taking over the leadership duties while Duan Jansen makes way for Jason Behrendorff. Arjun Tendulkar, after an impressive debut, retains his place in the lineup.

Rohit Sharma Returns to Captaincy Duties

