Rising cricketer Ira Jadhav has smashed an unbeaten triple century in the Under-19 Women's One Day Trophy (Youth List-A) match between Mumbai and Meghalaya at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday. The 14-year-old Mumbai opener hammered unbeaten 346 runs off just 157 deliveries, including 42 fours and 16 sixes at a stunning strike rate of 220.38. Her outstanding knock guided Mumbai to a massive 563/3 in 50 overs. The 14-year-old Ira Jadhav also recorded the highest individual score in the Under-19 Women's One Day Trophy history. Assam Cricket Association Congratulates Newly Appointed BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia (See Post).

Historic Milestone for Ira Jadhav!

