After a phenomenal year for Jasprit Bumrah in International cricket and Test cricket, he finally gets awarded as he is named as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2024. Bumrah was a sensation in the recently finished Border-Gavaskar Trophy, putting up a performance worth remembering by scalping 32 wickets in five Test matches. He was also sensational in the Test series against England and more often turned out to be a lone warrior for Team India. Jasprit Bumrah Attends Coldplay Concert in Ahmedabad; Lead Singer Chris Martin Calls Indian Cricketer 'My Beautiful Brother', Sings Special Song for Him (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2024

One name shines the brightest amongst a glittering list of nominees 💎 Head here to know the winner ➡️ https://t.co/GnpFoJDs0g pic.twitter.com/lgsn7mH8uf — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2025

