Jasprit Bumrah turned up to attend the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad. The India national cricket team pacer was previously mentioned by lead singer Chris Martin at the Coldplay concert in Mumbai and he had also shared his reaction to the same. The premier pacer was present among the sea of fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium to enjoy the Coldplay concert where Chris Martin dedicated a special song to him. "Jasprit my beautiful brother. The best bowler, In the whole of cricket. We do not enjoy, Watching you destroy, England. With wicket after wicket after wicket," sang Chris Martin, leaving Jasprit Bumrah blushing. The clip of Jasprit Bumrah rattling England batters during their Test tour of England in early 2024 was also shown on the screen. Jasprit Bumrah's Test Jersey Spotted on Stage During Coldplay's Concert in Ahmedabad (See Pics).

Jasprit Bumrah Attends Coldplay Concert in Ahmedabad

The ‘game changer’ player is in the house 🔥 turning everything yellow 💛#ColdplayOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/pcXVT3l8L8 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)