Jasprit Bumrah showed off his batting skills on Day Four of the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 by clobbering Pat Cummins for a massive six into the stands at The Gabba. Bumrah pulled a bouncer off Cummins' first delivery of the 67th over, which brought a smile to the former's face as well. Bumrah is currently batting on nine off 19, with India still 12 away from avoiding follow-on. Josh Hazlewood Likely To Miss Remainder of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 After Suffering Calf Injury During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah Smacks Pat Cummins For Maxium

