In a huge blow for the host Australia national cricket team veteran speedster Josh Hazlewood could miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. On Day 4 of the third Test against India, Hazlewood reported "calf awareness' during warm-up. However, the speedster just bowled one over and went off the field for scans. Former cricketer Adam Gilchrist confirmed that Hazlewood could miss the rest of the series, including the Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test in Sydney against the India national cricket team. Gilchrist confirmed the development on Fox Cricket. BGT 2024–25: Australia Dealt Massive Blow, Josh Hazlewood Leaves Field Amid ‘Calf Injury’ Concerns.

Josh Hazlewood Suffers Calf Injury

What was this morning only an innocuous calf niggle, may have just ended the fast bowler's Australian Test summer 😔 And it leaves a national cult hero in pole position to play on Boxing Day. READ HERE >> https://t.co/EiG4EWSdDS pic.twitter.com/F1puk2lrTJ — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 17, 2024

