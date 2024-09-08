The milestones keep coming for Joe Root, who has added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the sixth-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket. Root surpassed the legendary Kumar Sangakkara and achieved this feat on the third day of the England national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team on Sunday, September 8. Root overtook Sangakkara, who scored 12,400 runs in Test cricket. The former England captain earlier in the Test series, had equalled Sir Alastair Cook in the list of most Test hundreds for England. From Joe Root to Michael Cowdrey, Take a Look at Players With Most Centuries for England in Test Format.

Joe Root Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to Become Sixth-Highest Run-Scorer in Tests

Joe Root has climbed past Kumar Sangakkara to become the sixth highest Test run scorer of all-time 📈 We are witnessing greatness in front of our eyes 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SonBaX1zIj — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) September 8, 2024

